Gonzaga men's basketball game vs Portland postponed due to weather

Due to weather in Portland, Saturday night's Gonzaga Men's Basketball game has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

"For the safety of all involved, we have decided to delay tonight's game," Portland Athletic Director Scott Leykam said. "After consulting with a variety of public safety officials, and with the support of the West Coast Conference, it is the best decision to postpone the game."

Tickets purchased for Saturday's game will be honored at the rescheduled date, which has not yet been determined.