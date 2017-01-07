Pirates hold off Pacific (Ore.) to win 67-60

Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitworth women's basketball team held off a Pacific (Ore.) comeback for a 67-60 win at the Whitworth Fieldhouse with four Pirates in double figures on Saturday night in a Northwest Conference match-up.

The Pirates (5-7, 1-2 NWC) jumped out to an early 11-2 lead with six points from Chloe Quinnett. The Boxers (3-9, 1-2 NWC) chipped away at that lead to make it a 16-10 game at the end of the first quarter on the back of Sarah Curl, who scored eight of Pacific's first 10 points. The second quarter was back and forth as the Pirates' held on, going up nine on a last second three-pointer from Alli Kieckbusch to take a 32-23 lead into the half. With nine Pirates scoring in the first half, Quinnett's six early points was a team high. Pacific's Sarah Curl finished the half with 11 points on 5-11 shooting to lead the visiting team.

Whitworth quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead in the beginning of the third quarter on another layup by Quinnett with a Jess Thoens assist and two freethrows from Madison Moffat. The Pirates would hold on to a double-digit lead until the final second of the period on a late three-point attempt from Boxer guard Jillian Ross. In the fourth quarter, Whitworth would stretch the lead back to 11 on another short-range bucket from Quinnett. Pacific, on the back of Sarah Curl's six unanswered points would cut the Pirates' lead to two with less than three minutes to play. Playing the foul game, the Boxers sent multiple Pirate players to the charity stripe, where Whitworth finished the game, making 7-8 from the to seal the deal.

Chloe Quinnett finished with a career high 14-points on 7-8 shooting. Madison Moffat dropped 11 points and led the Pirates in rebounding with a career-best 15 boards, 10 offensive. Jess Thoens added another double-double for Whitworth with 10 points and a career-high 10 assists. Sarah Curl led the Boxers with 28 points (11-23). The Pirates finished the game 26-63 from the floor (41.3%), 5-19 from behind the arc (26.3%), and 10-14 from the free-throw line (71.4%). The Boxers should 40.8% (20-49) from the floor, 29.4% (5-17) from deep, and 75.0% (15-20) from the free-throw line.

The Pirates will face Linfield at 4:00 pm in the Whitworth Fieldhouse on Saturday in another Northwest Conference matchup.