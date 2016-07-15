Yakima - Tri-Cities High School Football Schedule

2017 High School Football Schedule on SWX

Friday August 25th – Sandpoint at Post Falls 7:00pm

Friday September 1st – Prosser at Kennewick 7pm

Friday September 8th – Lewis and Clark at Kamiakin 5pm

Sunnyside at Southridge 8pm

Friday September 15th – Chiawana at Kamiakin 7pm

Friday September 22nd – Richland at Southridge 5pm

Walla Walla at Kennewick 8pm

Friday September 29th – Davis at Sunnyside 7pm

Friday October 6th – Kamiakin at Richland 7pm

Friday October 13th – Southridge at Hanford 7pm

Friday October 20th – Chiawana at Richland 7pm

Friday October 27th – Pasco at Kennewick 7pm

Friday November 3rd – Davis at Eisenhower 7pm

*Playoff Broadcasts TBA

Q: How can I get SWX on my TV?

A: SWX is free over the air with an antennae on 6-2. For cable subscribers, check your local listings and/or here:http://www.swxrightnow.comcom/story/9914380/swx-on-t



Q: Are the live streams over the Internet free and accessible anywhere?

A: Yes. We do not charge an access fee to view games live over the Internet!



Q: Can the games be seen live on my phone or tablet?

A: Games broadcast on SWX can be seen via the WATCH SWX app for iOS and Android (free). However, you must be within the designated viewing area to see the live programming. More information about our apps, including download information, can be seen here: http://www.swxrightnow.com/story/16618316/wireless-apps