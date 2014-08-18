2017 College Football on SWX

SWX is proud to present another exciting year of college football! Below is a listing of all the games slated to be broadcast during the 2017 season. All games will be shown on SWX in their respective regions, and all games will be seen in HD where available.

Thursday August 31st – Sacramento State at Idaho 6pm Pacific (Washington Only)

Saturday September 2nd -- Valparaiso at Montana 12pm Pacific/1pm Mountain

Saturday September 9th – North Dakota State at E. Washington 1pm Pacific/2pm Mountain

South Dakota St. at Montana St. 5pm Pacific/6pm Mountain

Rocky Mountain at Carroll (tape delayed airing in Montana Only)

Saturday September 16th – Savannah St. at Montana 12pm Pacific/1pm Mountain

Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain (tape delayed airing in Montana Only)

Saturday September 23rd – Montana State at North Dakota 12:30pm Pacific/1:30pm Mountain

Saturday September 30th – Sacramento State at EWU 1:30pm Pacific (tape delayed in Montana)

Montana at Portland State 2pm Mountain (tape delayed in Washington)

Saturday October 7th – George Fox at Whitworth 1pm Pacific (Airing in Washington Only)

Montana Tech at Montana-Western 1pm Mountain (Airing in Montana Only)

Saturday October 14th – Montana State at EWU 1pm Pacific/2pm Mountain

Montana Tech at Carroll (tape delayed airing in Montana Only)

Saturday October 21st – Puget Sound at Whitworth 1pm Pacific (Airing in Washington Only)

Carroll at Rocky Mountain 1pm Mountain (tape delayed in Washington)

E. Oregon at Montana-Western (taped delayed airing in Montana Only)

Saturday October 28th – Montana at Weber State 1pm Pacific/2pm Mountain

Saturday November 4th -- Weber St. at EWU 1pm Pacific (tape delayed in Montana)

Kennesaw St. at MSU 12pm Mountain (tape delayed in Washington)

E. Oregon at Rocky Mountain (tape delayed airing only in Montana)

Saturday November 11th – EWU at North Dakota 11am Pacific/12pm Mountain

Rocky Mountain at Montana-Western (taped delayed)

Saturday November 18th – Coastal Carolina at Idaho 2pm Pacific (tentative)

Games, times and regions are subject to change without notice.



Q: How can I get SWX on my TV?

A: SWX is free over the air with an antennae on 6-2. For cable subscribers, check your local listings and/or here: http://www.swxrightnow.comcom/story/9914380/swx-on-tv



Q: Can the games be seen live on my phone or tablet?

A: Games broadcast on SWX can be seen via the WATCH SWX app for iOS and Android (free). However, you must be within the designated viewing area to see the live programming. More information about our apps, including download information, can be seen here: http://www.swxrightnow.com/story/16618316/wireless-apps