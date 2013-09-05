2017-18 High School Sports Schedule on SWX

Below is a listing of all the games slated to be broadcast during the 2015-16 season. All games will be shown LIVE on SWX in their respective regions as noted. In addition, all games will be streamed live either on NWPrepsNow.com or on SWXRightNow.com.
High School Football
Friday August 25th – Sandpoint at Post Falls 7:00pm
Friday September 1st – Coeur d’Alene at Central Valley 7:00pm
Friday September 8th – Lewis and Clark at Kamiakin 5pm
Mead at Coeur d’Alene 7pm (joined in progress)
Friday September 15th – University vs. Mead 5:00pm
Central Valley vs. Ferris 7:30pm
Friday September 22nd – University vs. Lewis and Clark 5:00pm
Gonzaga Prep vs. Mt. Spokane 7:30pm
Friday September 29th – Game of the Week (TBD)
Friday October 6th– Shadle Park vs. Lewis and Clark 5:00pm
Mt.Spokane vs. Mead (Battle of the Bell) 7:30pm
Friday October 13th – Coeur d’Alene at Lake City 7:00pm
Friday October 20th – Game of the Week (TBD)
Thursday October 26th – Mt. Spokane vs. Shadle Park 4:45pm
Rogers vs. North Central 7:15pm
Friday October 27th – Game of the Week (TBD) 7:00pm
*Playoff Dates to be Announced
*All games, times and regions subject to change.
Q: How can I get SWX on my TV?
A: SWX is free over the air with an antennae on 6-2. For cable subscribers, check your local listings and/or here: http://www.swxrightnow.comcom/story/9914380/swx-on-t
Q: Are the live streams over the Internet free and accessible anywhere?
A: Yes. We do not charge an access fee to view games live over the Internet!
Q: Can the games be seen live on my phone or tablet?
A: Games broadcast on SWX can be seen via the WATCH SWX app for iOS and Android (free). However, you must be within the designated viewing area to see the live programming. More information about our apps, including download information, can be seen here: http://www.swxrightnow.com/story/16618316/wireless-apps
Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.More >>
Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.More >>
It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.More >>
It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.More >>
WATCH NOW: Watch the SWX Game of the Week as the Richland Bombers take on the Walla Walla Blue Devils, starting at 7!More >>
WATCH NOW: Watch the SWX Game of the Week as the Richland Bombers take on the Walla Walla Blue Devils, starting at 7!More >>
WATCH NOW: Watch the SWX Game of the Week as the Richland Bombers take on the Walla Walla Blue Devils, starting at 7!More >>
WATCH NOW: Watch the SWX Game of the Week as the Richland Bombers take on the Walla Walla Blue Devils, starting at 7!More >>