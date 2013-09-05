2017-18 High School Sports Schedule on SWX

Below is a listing of all the games slated to be broadcast during the 2015-16 season. All games will be shown LIVE on SWX in their respective regions as noted. In addition, all games will be streamed live either on NWPrepsNow.com or on SWXRightNow.com.

High School Football

Friday August 25th – Sandpoint at Post Falls 7:00pm

Friday September 1st – Coeur d’Alene at Central Valley 7:00pm

Friday September 8th – Lewis and Clark at Kamiakin 5pm

Mead at Coeur d’Alene 7pm (joined in progress)

Friday September 15th – University vs. Mead 5:00pm

Central Valley vs. Ferris 7:30pm

Friday September 22nd – University vs. Lewis and Clark 5:00pm

Gonzaga Prep vs. Mt. Spokane 7:30pm

Friday September 29th – Game of the Week (TBD)

Friday October 6th– Shadle Park vs. Lewis and Clark 5:00pm

Mt.Spokane vs. Mead (Battle of the Bell) 7:30pm

Friday October 13th – Coeur d’Alene at Lake City 7:00pm

Friday October 20th – Game of the Week (TBD)

Thursday October 26th – Mt. Spokane vs. Shadle Park 4:45pm

Rogers vs. North Central 7:15pm

Friday October 27th – Game of the Week (TBD) 7:00pm

*Playoff Dates to be Announced

*All games, times and regions subject to change.



Q: How can I get SWX on my TV?

A: SWX is free over the air with an antennae on 6-2. For cable subscribers, check your local listings and/or here: http://www.swxrightnow.comcom/story/9914380/swx-on-t



Q: Are the live streams over the Internet free and accessible anywhere?

A: Yes. We do not charge an access fee to view games live over the Internet!



Q: Can the games be seen live on my phone or tablet?

A: Games broadcast on SWX can be seen via the WATCH SWX app for iOS and Android (free). However, you must be within the designated viewing area to see the live programming. More information about our apps, including download information, can be seen here: http://www.swxrightnow.com/story/16618316/wireless-apps