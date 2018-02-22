Winter Prep Countdown - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA
A Look Back at Last Week's Top 5: February 23rd
Discussing Boys Basketball: February 23rd
Interview with Kennewick Coach, Braden Leyde
Statistical Stars of the Week: February 23rd
Teams We're Looking Ahead To: February 23rd
Last Week's Top 5 Teams: February 16th
Talking About the 3A Girls: February 16th
Some Other Winter Sports: February 16th
Statistical Stars of Last Week: February 16th
Counting Down the Top 5 Teams for Next Week: February 16th
A Look Back at Last Week's Top 5: February 9th
The 3A Boys Teams: February 9th
Interview with Earl Streufert: February 9th
Statistical Stars from Last Weekend: February 9th
Looking Ahead at Next Week's Top 5: February 9th
A Look Back at Last Week's Top 5: January 26th
Talking about Girls Basketball: January 26th
Interview with Kennewick Coach: Braden Leyde: January 26th
Statistical Stars of the Week: January 26th
Looking Ahead at Next Week's Top 5 Teams: January 26th
The Top 5 Teams from Last Weekend: January 19th
Moving to Boys Basketball: January 19th
Interview with Head Coach Lane Schumacher: January 19th
The Statistical Stars of the Week: January 19th
Looking Ahead at Next Week's Top 5: January 19th
A Look Back at the Top 5 Teams of Last Week: January 12th
Time to Talk Girls Basketball: January 12th
Interview with Richland Boys Coach: Earl Streufert: January 12th
The Statistical Stars of the Week: January 12th
Looking Ahead at Next Week's Top 5: January 12th
